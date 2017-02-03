Maren Morris and Boyfriend Ryan Hurd Duet on the Tim McGraw Song They Wrote Before They Began Dating

The couple that sings together stays together!

Kicking off her Hero Tour with back-to-back sold-out shows in New York City, Maren Morris welcomed her opener (and boyfriend!) Ryan Hurd onto the stage for a special duet during her second set at the Bowery Ballroom Thursday night.

The country stars performed “Last Turn Home,” a track they wrote for Tim McGraw in 2013, years before they began dating.

“It was the start of a wonderful writing relationship,” the Texas native — who is up for four Grammys, including Best New Artist, this month — previously told PEOPLE. “It’s one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever been a part of. It’s just crazy to look back on that moment where we were both just songwriters, solely, and that song has held so much weight over the years. The meaning behind the song actually means more now to me and Ryan, in a weird way — years later, it sort of hit us what the song meant.”

Over time, though, that friendship blossomed into a romance, and Morris, 25, and Hurd, 30, began dating last year.

“We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?’” told PEOPLE.

Indeed, the McGraw song was the beginning of many collaborations for the couple: In addition to being signed to the same label and touring together through April, Hurd actually wrote “I’ll Be the Moon,” a duet recorded by Dierks Bentley featuring Morris.