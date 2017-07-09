Maren Morris Is Engaged to Ryan Hurd — See Her Ring!

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.

The “My Church” singer-songwriter, 27, announced her engagement to Hurd, 32, on Sunday, posting a series of photos in which she shows off her new accessory. In one, she holds a Corona Light while resting her hand on Hurd’s leg, a nod to the lyrics of “Love In a Bar,” the single he wrote about their relationship.

Another shows the couple gazing into each others’ eyes.

Morris simply captioned the images, “Yes.” with an engagement ring emoji.

Hurd’s most recent Instagram post was a snap of him and Morris heading out on a boat ride with the date, July 3, as the caption.

"Yes." 💍 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

7/3/17 A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Before they began dating in December 2015, the Grammy winner and singer-songwriter were friends for years, having met in 2013 during a writing session shortly after Morris moved to Music City, where she scored a publishing deal.

“We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers’ job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day,” Morris previously told PEOPLE.

That writing session culminated in “Last Turn Home,” a country ballad Tim McGraw heard and then decided to record the very next day.

“We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?’ ” Morris said.

RELATED VIDEO: Maren Morris Gushes About Her ‘Magical’ Night at the CMAs

Morris has also inspired some of Hurd’s own work.

“[‘Love In a Bar’] is very much an autobiographical song about my relationship with Maren,” Hurd said. “I met Maren writing songs and I met her when I was starting to have success. We wrote ‘Last Turn Home,’ that Tim McGraw recorded, and we would write and then after we’d go over to a bar in midtown and have a couple beers. That’s when we started making a real connection, beyond a creative partnership.

“The imagery in ‘Love In a Bar’ — the cigarettes and a Corona — those are vivid pictures in my head and I’m giving the listener a version of that in their head. It’s such an expression sonically. That’s who I was at 28 years old and that’s the thing my heart was chasing and the thing my music was gravitating toward.”

Morris is currently on the road with Sam Hunt on his 15 in a 30 tour, while Hurd joins Florida Georgia Line’s Smooth tour later this month. The two then head out together this fall for the next leg of Morris’ Hero tour.