Now it’s a party!

Hunter Hayes, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris are joining the lineup of the Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents: XQ Super School Live, a telecast aiming to inspire the reshaping of high school so it prepares students for success in college, career and life.

The country singers join previously-announced stars Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks, Andra Day, Mahershala Ali, Tony Hale, Bill Hader, Christian Slater, Common, Randall Park, Rami Malek, Portia Doubleday, Thomas Mann, Anna Deavere Smith, Miranda Cosgrove, Melissa Rivers, Jordan Fisher and Kevin Frazier.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Facing Off Against Maren Morris at the Grammys

EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live airs Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET live from the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. The show will also stream live on Hulu and YouTube.