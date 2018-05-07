Luke Bryan Issues a Playful Warning to Orlando Bloom About Hurting 'Little Sister' Katy Perry

When it comes to Katy Perry, Luke Bryan is kicking it into ‘big brother’ mode.

Following Sunday’s episode of American Idol, the country singer, 41, had some choice words for Perry’s on-again beau, Orlando Bloom.

“I haven’t met Orlando yet to suss him out, check this guy out,” Bryan told Access Hollywood. “If he hurts my little sister—I mean, he just thinks all that bow shooting he did on Lord of the Rings … I got some real-world bows.”

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Just last month, the 33-year-old “Bon Appétit” singer and Bloom traveled to Rome together, where they met Pope Francis in Vatican City.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom meet the Pope, April 2018. VATICAN MEDIA FOTO/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

“Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well,” the source added.

As for Bloom, the insider said he “seems very happy,” adding, “It’s obvious that they both missed each other after their split.”

Last month, Perry confirmed she was “spoken for” and “very happy” after being asked by Entertainment Tonight if she would ever consider dating an American Idol contestant.

She went on to wink at the camera after saying she’s “not Mrs. Broom” — a reference to a photo Perry had shared to her Instagram Story on Monday of Bloom holding a broom, which she had labeled “Orlando Broom.”

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Opens Up About ‘Remarkable’ Katy Perry Amid News They’re Back Together

The duo, who previously called it quits in February 2017, first sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives. They went sightseeing in Prague two months later.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Rome, April 2018. TheImageDirect.com

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” the source previously told PEOPLE.

“In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together,” the source continued. “They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it.”

The insider added: “They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her.”

American Idol airs live on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.