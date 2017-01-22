Luke Bryan to Sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

For Luke Bryan there’s only one answer to the question, “Will you sing at the Super Bowl?”

“I said, ‘Hell yes, I’ll do it!’ ” the country singer tells PEOPLE.

Bryan’s been tapped to sing the national anthem at the Feb. 5 event in Houston and despite the demanding nature of the tune, he has zero second thoughts about accepting the job.

“Is the anthem challenging? Yes. Is it nerve-wracking? Yes. But I moved to Nashville to follow my dreams and singing the national anthem on that stage doesn’t get any bigger.”

The performance is also one way to show his patriotism. “I never served in the military — that’s something I wish I had had the opportunity to do,” he says, “but I feel like this is my way of honoring my country. It’s a little chance to serve.”

The singer admits he is playing favorites among the final four teams vying for the Super Bowl spots. “I’ve to lean toward my Georgia roots,” the Leesburg native says. “I’m a huge Atlanta Falcons fan and it would be amazing if my Falcons make it.” But either way, “I’ll be focused on the anthem. And once I walk off that field and shake off that pressure, I’ll be ready to enjoy some football.”

Bryan isn’t the only musical act slated to entertain the crowd (and millions watching from home). Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem last year, will perform during the half-time show.