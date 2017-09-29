Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Join Katy Perry at American Idol Judges Table

Luke Bryan is lighting up the American Idol judges table.

The country star, 41, joins previously announced judge Katy Perry, he confirmed Friday on Twitter. And he broke another piece of news, as well: Lionel Richie will be the third judge.

“SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the MUSIC [See] you at auditions,” Perry, 32, tweeted shortly following the announcement on May 16, sharing her official Idol portrait. The show is scheduled to begin airing in March 2018.

The famed singing competition reality show was canceled by Fox in April 2016 but was revived in May by ABC after a multi-network bidding war.

As for the host, after a whirlwind of rumors, it was confirmed that Ryan Seacrest will resume his duties on the show.

“I had said at the end of the series, ‘Goodbye for now,’ hoping somewhere it would come back,” he explained during a May episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan.

Seacrest — whose net worth is estimated at $58 million — will continue his hosting and executive producing duties across all platforms, including Live with Kelly & Ryan and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, as well as radio shows On Air with Ryan Seacrest and his weekly Top 40 countdown.

“Who am I if not the American Idol guy?” Seacrest, 42, asked in a June THR profile. “I’ve always loved the show,” he continued. “And if I could do it forever, I would do it forever.”