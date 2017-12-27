Luke Bryan is going to have a hard time finding a gift to hop … ahem … top this Christmas’.

The country crooner surprised his wife Caroline with two baby kangaroos for the holiday. He shared a video of himself presenting a bag, which he joked were “designer purses,” to Caroline as she sat on the couch with a blindfold on. She then opened the bag to see the marsupials’ heads poke out, much to her surprise and delight.

Luke, 41, said in the captioned that the animals are the latest “Brett’s barn additions.” Brett, the daughter of Caroline’s brother Bo Boyer and his wife Ellen, was just seven months old when she died earlier this year. Caroline shared in August that she “hijacked” one of her husband’s barns to dedicate it to Brett, which now houses llamas, ponies, and other animals aimed to cheer up other children with illnesses.

It’s unclear if the Bryans will be keeping the kangaroos permanently or if they are temporary Tennessee visitors.

Brett’s barn additions. #brettsbarn A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Caroline posted an adorable photo of the kangaroos— whose names are Margo and Todd, after the Christmas Vacation characters — lounging by the fireplace in diapers.

“2 Live Roo and Roo Tang Clan are living their best life. 🔥🔥🔥Seriously…real names are Margo and Todd,” she captioned the image. “They are adjusting perfectly [and] are beyond sweet and precious.”

Luke Bryan gifts wife baby kangaroos Caroline Bryan/Instagram

Luke Bryan gifts wife baby kangaroos Caroline Bryan/Instagram

Todd the Kangaroo Caroline Bryan/Instagram

The animals were also the stars of Caroline’s Instagram Stories, where she posted plenty of pictures and videos of the duo.

Caroline also shared a group photo of the family — including sons Bo and Tate, nephew Til, nieces Kris and Jordan and Luke’s mom LeClaire — decked out in festive outfits.

“This is a full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency here. We’re gonna press on, and we’re gonna have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas!” she captioned the image, quoting National Lampoon’ Christmas Vacation.