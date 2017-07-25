Luke Bryan Finally Breaks His No Butt-Touching Rule for 88-Year-Old Terminally Ill Fan

Shake it for her, Luke Bryan!

The country crooner allowed one lucky fan on Friday to break his very specific rule of no butt-grabbing before his concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Frances Stanaway of Chesterfield, an 88-year-old terminally ill fan, had the night of her life when she was granted a special meet and greet with Bryan, who worked with Stanaway’s Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care to make the special gathering possible.

“I like the way he keeps up with his music. I like all the songs,” she told local news outlet KSHB41 Action News.

Not only does Stanaway love his music, but she also finds the singer to be very attractive. “Oh heavens, yes!” Stanaway said after being asked if she thinks Bryan, 41, is handsome.

Stanaway — who wore a custom t-shirt that read “Shake It for Me, Luke!” — was accompanied by her son, Vincent Sokolaski, his wife, Linda Sokolaski, and members of the Crossroads staff.

“This is probably the most excited she’s been for six to seven months,” explained Vincent Sokolaski.

“She had the time of the life,” her daughter-in-law Linda added.

Bryan’s booty became so popular with fans, he’s actually had to start a “no touching” policy at meet and greets.

“They’ll sneak one in on ya. It still happens – we’ve learned to understand it,” Bryan told Ellen DeGeneres back in September.

“It’s funny ’cause you see, like early on in your career, you don’t want to tell your fans that they can’t interact with you, so you let them get away with kisses on the cheek and all that,” Bryan explained. “Someone will go, ‘Can I grab your butt?’ … and back then if it was a polite ask, we would oblige them. But then you got 90 others…”

He added, “It’s country music. We make the fans happy.”