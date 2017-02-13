Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley to Co-Host ACM Awards

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

The boys are back in town. Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan will host the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards for the second year in a row this April. The news was revealed during the Grammys live broadcast Sunday evening.

The two stars teamed up to host the show for the first time in 2016. It was Bentley’s first year helming the awards, but Bryan previously shared duties with Blake Shelton in 2015.

Who saw our commercial during the #GRAMMYs? Excited to welcome hosts @LukeBryanOnline & @DierksBentley back on 4/2! https://t.co/ba5eTLz6pL — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 13, 2017

Lady Antebellum will reveal the 2017 ACM Award nominees this Thursday, Feb. 16 on CBS This Morning. The ceremony will broadcast live April 2 on CBS from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.