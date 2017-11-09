Luke Bryan Is Getting Into the Christmas Spirit with Soulful Rendition of ‘O Holy Night’

The turkey and mashed potatoes haven’t even been served, but Luke Bryan is giving Christmas fanatics an excuse to start playing holiday music a bit early this year.

The 41-year-old country superstar is releasing his new rendition of “O Holy Night” on Friday, but PEOPLE has an exclusive preview of the song.

Bryan’s vocal talent is on full display in the classic carol, which has previously been covered by music superstars such as Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli and Martina McBride.

This isn’t the new American Idol judge’s first foray into holiday music. In 2008, his rocking version of “Run Run Rudolph” off the album Country for Christmas instantly became a must-have on every music fan’s Christmas playlist and hit the charts at No. 42, the second-highest charting of the tune behind only the debut recording by Chuck Berry.

Bryan’s sixth studio album What Makes You Country is out Dec. 8. It’s available for pre-order now.