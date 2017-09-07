Luke Bryan Announces Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt as Headliners of His Crash My Playa Caribbean Concert

Luke Bryan has invited two of the top country acts for his fourth-annual concert vacation, Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa!

On Thursday, Bryan, 41, announced that Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt will each headline one of the concerts on the beach in Riviera Maya, Mexico, during the Jan. 17-20, 2018 weekend. Bryan will give fans two headlining performances during the four-night bash.

“Blake and Sam are two of the hottest artists in country music and I couldn’t be any more pumped that they have agreed to come join me this year. I swear this event just gets better and better each year!” Bryan said in a statement exclusively obtained by PEOPLE.

“It’s a dream come true to go back to Mexico to join my BFF Luke for Crash My Playa. We had such a blast playing together last year that I’d come back every year if he’d let me,” said Shelton, who performed at last year’s event.

At the 2017 festival, Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, surprised fans with a duet of the song “Footloose” during her boyfriend’s encore, and even led the crowd while singing No Doubt’s 2001 hit “Hella Good.”