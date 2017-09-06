Lucas Hoge really got to see what it’s like to perform in the dirty south — South Dakota, that is!

The country singer sat down with PEOPLE Now to discuss his debut full-length album Dirty South, which was released in July, and touched on the “insane” feedback he’s been receiving.

“We were No. 1 on Billboard‘s country record sales,” he said.

Even wilder than his fans’ undying support from afar was the rowdy crowd he performed in front of in Sturgis, South Dakota — where “very little clothing was involved.” Insert the word ‘Dakota’ at the end of his album title!

“We were doing a show with Montgomery Gentry up there … and it’s probably not something we want to say on air, but it was a crazy encounter,” he revealed of his craziest fan encounter. “[Women] would come up to the stage with no top on and just covering up certain areas of the female anatomy.”

And it seems there’s no such thing as an ordinary concert for Hoge, as one fan came bearing “a custom cornhole set,” which still happen to live in the backyard of his home.

“This lady walks through the crowd with this giant big black bag and inside she pulls out these homemade cornhole sets with my logos all over them,” he said, revealing his favorite fan gift. “It was really cool.”