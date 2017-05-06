Loretta Lynn Admitted Into Nashville Hospital After Suffering a Stroke

Loretta Lynn was hospitalized in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening after suffering a stroke at her Hurricane Mills home.

The country legend is “currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery,” according to a statement posted on her website.

Lynn’s tour schedule has been postponed.

“Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating,” the statement read.

Fans flocked to Lynn’s official Facebook page to send their well wishes.

Getting ready to go onstage in Knoxville. All my love and prayers are with @LorettaLynn tonight. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) May 5, 2017

Sending all our love to @LorettaLynn and hoping for a speedy recovery! ❤️ — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) May 5, 2017

Last September, Lynn announced she was recovering after a fall forced her to cancel her annual Labor Day concert at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee ranch.

Lynn previously postponed shows in June of 2016 due to the death of her grandson Jeffrey Allen Lynn. He was 47.