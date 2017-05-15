Loretta Lynn Is ‘Doing Great’ Post-Stroke as She Moves to Rehab

Loretta Lynn is on the mend.

After being hospitalized in Nashville on May 4 after suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, the country legend, 85, has been moved into a rehabilitation facility where she continues to recuperate.

“Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers love and support,” a message posted to her official Facebook page Monday afternoon reads. “Loretta has been moved from hospital facility in to rehabilitation and we’re happy to report she is doing great!”

In the immediate aftermath of the stroke, Lynn was “under medical care and responsive and expected to make a full recovery,” according to a statement posted on her website.

Lynn’s tour schedule has been postponed.

“Loretta, who just celebrated her birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating,” the statement read.

Lynn’s sister, singer Crystal Gayle, also shared a statement via email to her publicist, which was obtained by ABC News. “Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke. She’s a strong woman and I know she’ll come out of this. Our family appreciates your prayers, love and support. We pray for a speedy recovery,”

Last September, Lynn announced she was recovering after a fall which forced her to cancel the annual Labor Day concert at her Tennessee ranch.

“I don’t have to work now. I don’t have to, but I love to,” Lynn, whose long list of awards and accomplishments include three Grammys, eight Country Music Association Awards (including the very first female vocalist award in 1967) and a Kennedy Center Honor, told PEOPLE in December. But she’s not done yet.

“I can probably outwork anyone in Nashville. I ain’t ready to lay down and die,” she says. “I don’t see no reason to quit right now.”