Loretta Lynn Postpones Tour and Album Release After Stroke: ‘My Main Focus Now Is Making a Full Recovery’

Loretta Lynn announced Wednesday that she is canceling her upcoming tour and postponing her forthcoming album release due to her recovery from a stroke she suffered in May.

“My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you,” Lynn wrote in a statement. “My new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was originally scheduled to come in August this year. I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can’t wait to share it.”

The beloved country artist concluded her message with some signature levity: “I’m just letting everybody know that Willie [Nelson] ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”

Lynn announced Wouldn’t It Be Great in April, a day before her 85th birthday. The album was set to follow a massive year for the musician, who released two albums, Full Circle and White Christmas Blue, in 2016. Prior to Full Circle, she hadn’t released an album since 2004’s Jack White-produced Van Lear Rose. Her tour itinerary extended through November and included a pair of August concerts at Nashville’s fabled Ryman Auditorium.

For Wouldn’t It Be Great, Lynn teamed with frequent collaborators Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash. In 2016, she described her sessions with Russell and Cash — the former her daughter, the latter the son of Johnny and June Carter Cash — to EW. “There was nothing strenuous about it,” she said. “We’d have a little break every bit and have a picnic. I’d have my cup of coffee, we’d be with our families — and then go right back into.”

