Hold on to your cowboy hats because your favorite country musicians are all going on tour together!

On Wednesday, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Texas trio Midland announced they were all going on tour together — and to celebrate, they made a pit stop by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform a medley of some of their biggest hits.

Midland started things off with their debut single “Drinkin’ Problem” before the camera panned to Musgraves, 29, who followed Midland’s lead and performed her debut single too: 2013’s “Merry Go Round.”

Then Little Big Town added themselves to the mix, leading the whole group in a spirited rendition of ELO’s 1979 hit “Don’t Bring Me Down.”

Tune in tonight for a special performance from @littlebigtown, @spaceykacey & @midlandofficial! (📸: @harpersmithphoto) #FallonTonight #thebreakerstour A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

Last week, Little Big Town unveiled their star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville. The group was inducted by Keith Urban, the man who jump-started LBT’s career when he invited the then-unknowns to open his tour 11 years earlier.

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out Why Little Big Town Loves Taylor Swift

Urban called the group “the closest thing to a family band that are not related that you’ll ever meet. It’s that sound that’s not connected by blood or last name – well, in the case of Jimi and Karen, now it is – but there is no connection except the spirit. That’s what I feel when I hear Little Big Town.”

“That’s what makes them family,” he added. “That’s what makes them connected. It’s what makes somebody like me feel their music immediately when they sing to me.”

The Breakers Tour — named after the 2017 Little Big Town album The Breaker— kicks off in Spring 2018, but tickets go on sale everywhere Friday, Sept. 22.