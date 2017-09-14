It won’t be hard to love Lee Brice’s latest album!

On Thursday, the country star unveiled his fourth studio project, a self-titled 15-track album, which is out November 3 on Curb Records — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of his track, “What Keeps You Up At Night.”

“The idea is based on a book written by our pastor and friend, Mr. Pete Wilson where he asks, ‘what keeps you up at night?'” the 38-year-old artist tells PEOLE about where he drew inspiration from for the single. “I hadn’t read the book yet, but I immediately felt like I knew what it was about … what do we hold most dear? What do we value? What makes us jump up and down waving our hands! What do we live for and what would we die for?”





“This immediately shifted my perspective to my life, my family, my daddy and momma … my wife, sons and my new baby girl,” he adds. “It brought forth memories of growing up in Sumter, South Carolina and my parents’ unwavering love for me and my brother Lewis, and their devotion to instilling God and all that comes with Him, in us. It reminded me of their consistency and their daily sacrifice.”

Each of Brice’s prior three albums Love Like Crazy (2010), Hard2Love (2012) and I Don’t Dance (2014) have been certified Gold, with “I Don’t Dance” holding a double-platinum certification for single sales — definitely enough to keep Brice up at night because of the “overwhelming sense of gratitude.”

“Lyrically, personally and musically it’s one of my favorite songs on this album — it was the beginning, the foundation and the bare soul of this album,” he continues. “I didn’t want it to lull anyone to sleep — I wanted it to rock. Now, maybe, just maybe, it’ll cause someone out there to consider what keeps them up at night.”

Track Listing:

• What Keeps You Up At Night

• Little Things

• American Nights

• Boy

• They Won’t Forget Us

• I Don’t Smoke

• You Can’t Help Who You Love

• Rumor

• The Locals

• Songs In The Kitchen

• Story To Tell

• Have a Good Day

• Eyes Closed

• Dixie Highway

• The Best Part of Me