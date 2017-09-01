Lauren Alaina Lets 7-Year-Old Blind Fan ‘See’ Her: ‘He Made My Whole Day’

Lauren Alaina brought Heather Hillebrand to tears on Sunday, during a meet and greet with the Indiana mother’s 7-year-old son AJ, who’s blind.
Hillebrand couldn’t help but praise the American Idol season 10 runner-up on Facebook, sharing photos of their backstage hangout — in which Alaina bent down and placed AJ’s hands on her face so that he could “see” her.
“She’s amazing. I didn’t even have to tell her he was blind. She already knew and signed his heart,” Hillebrand wrote of the “Doin’ Fine” singer, adding in the comments that Alaina had given her son a kiss.
Later, Hillebrand told Sounds Like Nashville that the fact that the country singer knew AJ was blind without being told “made me tear up immediately.”
“The fact that she took so much time with him when she had a long line of people waiting was amazing,” Hillebrand said — describing the B100 Birthday Party, held at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend, Indiana.
“Everybody around her was crying. She was crying. I was crying,” Hillebrand added to the South Bend Tribune. “She was like, ‘Do you feel my smiling. I’m smiling just for you?’ And then she was like, ‘Can I sign your heart?’ So she signed his shirt over his heart.”
The interaction was not lost on Alaina. “That little boy made my whole day,’ she later wrote on Twitter. “He’s a little angel. I love him.”
Others who were around them got emotional too, including Amanda Wolf — who snapped the photos Hillebrand shared.
“She is an amazing person! I had tears in my eyes taking all the pictures!” Wolf wrote of Alaina in the Facebook comments of Hillebrand’s post. “She just knew about him and took her time with him!”
While AJ also got to meet duo Love & Theft and singer Stephanie Quayle at the meet-and-greet, Hillebrand said her son — who was born blind — is still gushing about Alaina.
“AJ is still saying [Alaina’s] in his heart forever … he was so happy,” Hillebrand told Sounds Like Nashville. “He was also super tired at this point in the day but he woke right up when she started talking to him. He is a very humble little boy. He is also young so he is just like, ‘Mommy, why is everyone talking about me?’ I tell him because he is a very special little boy and what Lauren Alaina took the time to do with you was very special.”
“He just smiles really big and says, ‘She kissed me,’ ” Hillebrand said.