Lauren Alaina Lets 7-Year-Old Blind Fan ‘See’ Her: ‘He Made My Whole Day’

Lauren Alaina brought Heather Hillebrand to tears on Sunday, during a meet and greet with the Indiana mother’s 7-year-old son AJ, who’s blind.

Hillebrand couldn’t help but praise the American Idol season 10 runner-up on Facebook, sharing photos of their backstage hangout — in which Alaina bent down and placed AJ’s hands on her face so that he could “see” her.

“She’s amazing. I didn’t even have to tell her he was blind. She already knew and signed his heart,” Hillebrand wrote of the “Doin’ Fine” singer, adding in the comments that Alaina had given her son a kiss.

Later, Hillebrand told Sounds Like Nashville that the fact that the country singer knew AJ was blind without being told “made me tear up immediately.”

“The fact that she took so much time with him when she had a long line of people waiting was amazing,” Hillebrand said — describing the B100 Birthday Party, held at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend, Indiana.

“Everybody around her was crying. She was crying. I was crying,” Hillebrand added to the South Bend Tribune. “She was like, ‘Do you feel my smiling. I’m smiling just for you?’ And then she was like, ‘Can I sign your heart?’ So she signed his shirt over his heart.”