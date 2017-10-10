Lauren Alaina Makes Acting Debut in CMT's Road Less Traveled

Acting is a road less traveled for Lauren Alaina, but she’s heading down it full speed.

The 22-year-old country singer is set to star in CMT’s new romantic comedy Road Less Traveled — named after her hit single — which will air November 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In her debut feature-length film, Alaina plays Charlotte, a successful songwriter struggling to balance her career and her dream of the perfect wedding. Charlotte returns to her rural hometown of Harmony, Tennessee, where she faces her past and reconsiders her future, especially after a chance encounter with her first love, Ray, played by Donny Boaz of NCIS.

The Walking Dead‘s Jason Burkey stars as Spencer—Charlotte’s fiancé—and Dallas‘ Charlene Tilton plays Babs, Charlotte’s eclectic aunt with a passion for wine-making.

The film also features a number of hits from Alaina’s sophomore album, including her newest single “Doin’ Fine,” along with “Queen of Hearts,” “Painting Pillows,” “My Kinda People” and “Holding the Other.”

Alaina, who’s currently on a cross-country Canadian tour, recently earned MusicRow’s Breakthrough Artist Writer of the Year award and CMT’s Breakthrough Video of the Year award for “Road Less Traveled.” She is now nominated for her first-ever CMA Award in the Best New Artist category.