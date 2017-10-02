People

Chris Young, Jake Owen and More Celebrities React to Vegas Shooting: ‘I Witnessed the Most Unimaginable Event’

Stars from the music world and beyond are mourning the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a gunman opened fire from his hotel room into the crowd outside, killing at least 50 people and injuring 200 in what is now the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Jason Aldean, the night’s headliner, was performing when the incident began. Videos posted on social media show Aldean singing as very rapid gunfire begins in the background. He can be seen running from stage as he, and the thousands in the crowd, realized what was happening.

Aldean called the scene “horrific,” but said he was safe in an Instagram post early Monday.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight,” he wrote. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Aldean’s wife Brittany posted a message on Instagram early Monday saying, “We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone.”

President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka tweeted their condolences to the victims of the mass shooting early Monday morning.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting,” the president wrote. “God bless you!”

Several other country artists who were at the event, including Jake Owen, tweeted in the aftermath. Owen has just finished his set and was still on stage when the shooting started. He told the Today show that he ran off the stage and ducked for cover.

“I was crouched down behind a cop car. There was blood on people and you could see a couple of people in the streets that looked like they had been shot,” he said.

Singer Chris Young took to Twitter as the events were unfolding, clearly shaken by the events.

Now words other than I'm lucky to be alive… prayers for those who lost people they love

Marshmello, an electronic dance music producer and DJ who was scheduled to perform at the XS Nighclub at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas, canceled his Sunday night show following the attack.

Thousands of people, including many celebrities, around the world have taken to social media to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating attack.

🙏🙏🙏

💔. Vegas, praying for you.

💔 My thoughts and prayers are with you 💔 #StopThisHate #StopTheViolence 😢

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Witnesses reported that a gunman continued to rain bullets on the terrified audience for up to two hours. The victims took the short pauses while the shooter reloaded to run to safety, according to NBC News. Many were trapped in the concert venue as police searched for the gunman.

Police SWAT officers killed the shooter – identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada – after finding him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters early Monday.