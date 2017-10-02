Chris Young, Jake Owen and More Celebrities React to Vegas Shooting: ‘I Witnessed the Most Unimaginable Event’

Stars from the music world and beyond are mourning the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a gunman opened fire from his hotel room into the crowd outside, killing at least 50 people and injuring 200 in what is now the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Jason Aldean, the night’s headliner, was performing when the incident began. Videos posted on social media show Aldean singing as very rapid gunfire begins in the background. He can be seen running from stage as he, and the thousands in the crowd, realized what was happening.

Aldean called the scene “horrific,” but said he was safe in an Instagram post early Monday.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight,” he wrote. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Aldean’s wife Brittany posted a message on Instagram early Monday saying, “We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone.”

President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka tweeted their condolences to the victims of the mass shooting early Monday morning.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting,” the president wrote. “God bless you!”

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

2:2 Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. ❤️ #lasVegas — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

Several other country artists who were at the event, including Jake Owen, tweeted in the aftermath. Owen has just finished his set and was still on stage when the shooting started. He told the Today show that he ran off the stage and ducked for cover.

“I was crouched down behind a cop car. There was blood on people and you could see a couple of people in the streets that looked like they had been shot,” he said.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Singer Chris Young took to Twitter as the events were unfolding, clearly shaken by the events.

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire… — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm literally shaking still. — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Why — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Now words other than I'm lucky to be alive… prayers for those who lost people they love A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. 🙏🏼 What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Marshmello, an electronic dance music producer and DJ who was scheduled to perform at the XS Nighclub at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas, canceled his Sunday night show following the attack.

No tonight's show is cancelled please stay in your rooms or homes. Praying for everyone 🙏🏼 love u all https://t.co/IOhjOXPLWi — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 2, 2017

Thousands of people, including many celebrities, around the world have taken to social media to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating attack.

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss. — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 2, 2017

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

We played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. It was one of my favorite shows and festivals to be on. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this unfair, senseless tragedy and heartbroken for the lives taken too soon. #PrayForVegas 😔 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Maren brought me this shirt from the festival. She played Saturday and came home Sunday. I played the same festival only a year ago. We are so terribly heartbroken this morning, for our community, for those who have lost their loved ones in the most unimaginable way, for our neighbors and for our country. Prayers for Las Vegas and for those who are waking up to the worst news they will ever hear, but also for peace. #prayforvegas A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Absolutely heartbroken and horrified over what happened in #LasVegas. The idea of people going out to enjoy music together makes me think of unity and love. Not destruction and hate. My heart is with everyone affected including my friends who were there/playing. Anyone in Vegas, please donate blood to any local @americanredcross. So many need it 😔 A post shared by Cassadee Pope (@cassadeepope) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

💔. Vegas, praying for you. A post shared by Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Beyond horrible. So many prayers and thoughts go to the victims, survivors, and those not accounted for yet. So tragic. Luke, myself, and his whole organization are heartbroken. #prayforvegas A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017

Vegas keep safe. I'm so sorry for what is happening right now. It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 2, 2017

Thank you to the Las Vegas first responders, in the thick of the terrible shootings there. Your actions helped save lives tonight. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 2, 2017

I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! 😭 My prayers go out to the victims & their families. 🙏 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017

Please, if you are in Las Vegas, take cover there are multiple shooters on the loose, twenty people are dead. Find cover and hide. — sia (@Sia) October 2, 2017

Be safe in vegas🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏼🙏🏻 — Rudimental (@Rudimental) October 2, 2017

My Las Vegas friends please stay safe, stay indoors. This is ongoing and looks already to be quite tragic. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

Lord help us — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 2, 2017

Can't believe my eyes. My prayers are with everyone in #Vegas. Please take shelter. This is unreal. 😞 praying for your safety. — Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) October 2, 2017

heart goes out to everyone affected by the shooting in vegas, friends & families (strangers included)…breaks my heart to see earth like this — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) October 2, 2017

The news coming out of Las Vegas is that the current death count is at 20 and over 100 people have been injured after a mass shooting — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) October 2, 2017

The news about Vegas is devastating. Sending all our love to the people there right now ❤️❤️❤️ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 2, 2017

Oh God. Vegas. WTF is happening. Can’t keep up with all the pain this country is facing. Sending love to Vegas. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 2, 2017

Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown… Las Vegas, please, stay safe. — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone in Las Vegas tonite. Please get to safety, help one another out. This is absolutely horrific. Our hearts are broken. — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for the innocent people in Las Vegas. This is absolutely devastating. — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) October 2, 2017

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

💔 My thoughts and prayers are with you 💔 #StopThisHate #StopTheViolence 😢 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

Witnesses reported that a gunman continued to rain bullets on the terrified audience for up to two hours. The victims took the short pauses while the shooter reloaded to run to safety, according to NBC News. Many were trapped in the concert venue as police searched for the gunman.

Police SWAT officers killed the shooter – identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada – after finding him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters early Monday.