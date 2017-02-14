LANco’s ‘Greatest Love Story’ Lyric Video Will Tug at Your Heart Strings

Single, taken or somewhere in between, LANco’s lyric video for “Greatest Love Story,” shared exclusively with PEOPLE, is sure to tug at Valentine’s-swollen hearts.

The rising country group, who toured with Brothers Osborne in the fall and will next join Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown, croons about a love who “went off to find better,” before rekindling and becoming an even stronger couple.

Brandon Lancaster, who fronts the band and penned the song, says songwriting is a combination of experiencing and observing. He has been in a multiple-year relationship that included a break, so the “heart of the story” was very close to him.

“In today’s culture, there’s so many different ways to find someone that you’re trying to love. The thing about this story is that it goes into the dynamics after finding each other,” Lancaster tells PEOPLE.

The lyric video features band members sharing their initial reaction to the track—”It almost made me tear up!”—and how special it is to share the song with fans. The band says fans have used the song for their first wedding dance, allowing them to be part of the couple’s history. Lancaster particularly recalls a military wife, whose husband is deployed, saying the track reminds her of her own great love story.

“It was cool to hear everyone’s perspective on love because those aren’t things that guys generally sit around and talk about,” Lancaster confesses about filming the lyric video, in which he shares, “You and I personally have something in common if you can relate to this song.”

He continues, “I think being a songwriter means you’re always on your toes. Country music is so good at telling people’s stories.”

Over the past year, with major festival stops including Lollapalooza and SXSW, Lancaster says the change in their energetic live sets has been marked.

“The biggest difference over the past year is we’re not just singing to people. We’re singing with people.”

And does romantic Lancaster have special Valentine’s Day plans?

“Just the fact that my girlfriend and I get to spend time together, that’s the biggest gift you can give to someone you’re in a relationship with,” he says.