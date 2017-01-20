Lady Antebellum Returns to the Stage: ‘We’re More Excited Than We’ve Been in Years’

Midway through the group’s album preview party Thursday night, Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott confided that her knees were shaking with nerves.

“Take a sip!” bandmate Charles Kelley urged her, holding up a glass of whiskey as Scott, 30, grimaced but obliged.

It’s been 16 months since the band went on hiatus to pursue other projects including Kelley’s solo effort, The Driver, and Scott’s gospel album, Love Remains, (both of which earned the singers Grammy nods), but they were clearly enjoying the excitement — and jitters — of their fresh start as they performed a handful of new songs in Nashville Thursday.

“We had butterflies this morning — we still have butterflies!” Kelley, 35, told the intimate crowd of fans and industry members at the event, which was streamed on Facebook Live. “Thank you guys for understanding we needed to take a little break this past year or two.”

Along with their new single, “You Look Good,” the band played the title track from their upcoming album Heart Break, out June 9. They’ve also announced that their You Look Good Tour will launch May 26 with more than 65 shows in six countries.

“Those of you who know us know we’re more excited than we’ve been in years,” Haywood, 34, told the crowd.