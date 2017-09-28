Lady Antebellum Use ‘Heart Break’ Video to Raise Funds for Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

Lady Antebellum is using the release of their new music video “Heart Break” to raise awareness and money for those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

Before the Category 4 storm wreaked havoc through Puerto Rico, the seven-time Grammy winners traveled to San Juan, incorporating the Caribbean island’s colorful culture and vibrant setting into the music video for their new single.

Now, wanting to give back, the country trio have donated $200,000 to hurricane relief efforts through their charity LadyAID — which was established in 2012 to help support those in need locally, nationally and globally.

They’re also teaming with MusiCares, a charity established by the Recording Academy, and United for Puerto Rico, an initiative brought forth by the First Lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rosselló, to assure the funds go to a good cause.

Fans can get in on the ongoing relief efforts by contributing at LadyAID.org. A portion of every ticket sold on Lady Antebellum’s tour will also go to Puerto Rico relief efforts through LadyAID.

Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 with ferocious 155-mph winds that ripped trees from the ground, tore roofs from buildings, and caused flooding that made many streets look like raging rivers. The most powerful storm of its kind to hit the island since 1932, it ravaged the island and left millions without homes.

Electricity has been knocked out completely, with residents in need of electricity having to rely on backup generators. Experts estimate it could take half a year to restore power to the 3.5 million people who live there. Cell phone service has also been completely shut down.

“This is total devastation,” Carlos Mercader, a spokesman for Puerto Rico’s governor, told CNN. “Puerto Rico, in terms of the infrastructure, will not be the same… This is something of historic proportions.”

The storm has claimed at least 16 lives in Puerto Rico so far, the Associated Press reports. Experts estimate that without electricity and supplies, that number could increase to thousands.

“We are just completely heartbroken to see the devastation,” Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott said in a statement. “We want to do everything we can to support this incredible place and these incredible people. We just hope and pray for their safety and that rebuilding happens quickly. We encourage everyone to give whatever they can to help.”

“After spending time in San Juan, we fell in love with the area, the culture, the people, and that country – it was just a beautiful place,” Dave Haywood added. “Our hearts have been completely broken watching the devastation from all of the hurricanes. We feel personally connected to helping support those affected.”

Directed by Shane Drake, Lady Antebellum’s “Heart Break” video follows a woman’s journey through San Juan.

“I’m single for the summer / I won’t rebound / One lover to another or be tied down,” the song’s lyrics go. “I’m sleepin’ like a queen in the California King I’m in / I think it’s time to take a heart break.”

The video features many locals to the U.S. territory.

“All of the dancers in the video were people off the street,” Charles Kelley explained. “They already exuded such a vibrant energy that’s part of the culture in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean as a whole.”