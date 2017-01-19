Lady Antebellum Return with New Single, Album, and Tour

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

After a brief hiatus, country trio Lady Antebellum are back with a new single, album, and tour.

Out June 9, Heart Break will be the group’s sixth studio album and the new single “You Look Good” will lead the collection.

“We knew right away that we had to name this album after a track that is a play on the word ‘heartbreak,’” singer Hillary Scott says in a statement released Thursday. ”It’s all about those personal growths everyone goes through and it was liberating to get back in the studio with Charles (Kelley) and Dave (Haywood) to intertwine those feelings into the recording process. I feel like we’ve reemerged stronger than ever and I can’t wait to share more music!”

Heart Break follows a year in which Scott, Kelley, and Haywood all focused on solo efforts like Scott’s faith-based album and Kelley’s Grammy-nominated song “The Driver.”

“We’ve always loved experimenting with different instruments and sounds in the studio, but we’ve never used horns before,” says Haywood. “The energy they brought to this song is really fun and was validation for all three of us that it had to be our first single back.”

“There’s also something contagious about the chorus that will be perfect in our live shows this year,” Kelley says. “We knew after the time off that we wanted to get back out on the road in a big way. We couldn’t be more ready to get back out there with the fans and hopefully make a few new ones too.”

Heart Break will be the trio’s first album since 2014’s 747, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured hit singles like “Bartender” and “Freestyle.”

Lady Antebellum’s “You Look Good” tour will kick off May 26 in Bakersfield, California with guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. Ticket go on sale Jan. 27 via MegaTicket and on Feb. 17 via LadyAntebellum.com.