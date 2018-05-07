Lady Antebellum Laugh Off National Anthem Flub — Though Charles Kelley 'Won't Sleep Tonight'

The national anthem is a notoriously tough tune to get right. After tripping up both Fergie and Rachel Platten in recent months, “The Star-Spangled Banner” struck again Saturday as Lady Antebellum stepped out onto the ice in Nashville.

Warming up the crowd ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the song was going smoothly for Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood until the trio hit the fourth line.

Skipping over “O’er the ramparts we watched,” Kelley, 36, went straight for “were so gallantly streaming” before 32-year-old Scott course-corrected and the group finished strong, sharing a laugh at the end of the song. (A few Nashville Predators players snuck in a giggle as well.)

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

“Welp. We’re human too y’all 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️,” the band apologized via Twitter during the game, sharing a cheeky group photo. “We’re still rooting for ya Preds!!! #smashville”

“Sang the anthem a thousand times, sorry for messing up one of the lines,” a sheepish Kelley added. “Prob won’t sleep tonight now. 😬😬😬💩. #GoPreds”

The musical mishap wasn’t the only stumble of the night — the home team lost to the Winnipeg Jets 6-2, putting them one loss away from playoff elimination. The teams are back on the ice Monday night at 9:30 p.m.

Luckily, Lady Antebellum will have plenty of time to nail down their harmonies – the seven-time Grammy winners hit the road starting this July for their Summer Plays on Tour.