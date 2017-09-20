Exclusive
Kip Moore and Tony Hawk's Skate Jam: Inside the Country Star and Ramp Pro's Nashville Hurricane Relief Event
Kip Moore and Tony Hawk combine skateboarding and live music for an epic afternoon in Nashville
On Sunday Sept. 10, country singer Kip Moore and pro skater Tony Hawk joined forces for a skate jam and concert in Nashville benefiting hurricane relief and raising awareness for Kip's Kids Fund and the Tony Hawk Foundation.
Moore, who released his latest album, Slowheart, earlier this month, has been raising money for his Comeback Kid Skate Park Project, a charitable initiative that oversees the construction of a series of skateparks to benefit communities through Kip's Kids Fund.
"Tony builds skate parks in the inner cities the way I do and it's all about the kids. There's not a bigger icon or legend in skating," Moore told PEOPLE. "I said to Tony, 'Why don't you bring your ramp down here to Nashville? I'll put on a show and we'll raise as much money as we can to build these parks.'"
"Kip contacted me because he had done some work with skate parks in the past on his own, through his own charity. He knew of our work and thought if we combined forces we could have a bigger impact," Hawk told PEOPLE.
A 20-foot half pipe was built in downtown Nashville alongside a stage for the festivities. The day kicked off with a set by up-and-coming country artist Jordan Davis.
"There's a lot of camaraderie at skate parks. I grew up near one of the last remaining skate parks in the U.S. in the '80s and it was not lost on me how lucky I was to have the facility," Hawk continued.
"I could hang out with people I really trusted, that I shared the same values with and I want to provide that same opportunity for kids all over."
"It's been important to me [to create these skate parks] because I've seen firsthand what they have done. My hope was to create a safe place for these kids to go and give them a sense of hope and both of those things are happening," Moore told PEOPLE.
"I've got moms and dads coming up to me saying these parks are the main thing keeping their kids out of gangs. I've got kids coming up to me saying this is the first thing they've ever fallen in love with. It's making such a positive impact and it's giving these kids a safe place to go every day."
The afternoon event included a 45 minute skateboarding demonstration with Hawk and many others skaters on the amateur and professional circuit.
"I got into building these parks because skating above all sports has the single most camaraderie and brotherhood in it," Moore explained. "It's every walk of life, it's every ethnicity and they're all pulling for each other. Kids are learning to love from a very early age."
