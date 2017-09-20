Moore, who released his latest album, Slowheart, earlier this month, has been raising money for his Comeback Kid Skate Park Project, a charitable initiative that oversees the construction of a series of skateparks to benefit communities through Kip's Kids Fund.

"Tony builds skate parks in the inner cities the way I do and it's all about the kids. There's not a bigger icon or legend in skating," Moore told PEOPLE. "I said to Tony, 'Why don't you bring your ramp down here to Nashville? I'll put on a show and we'll raise as much money as we can to build these parks.'"