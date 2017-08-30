Kip Moore and His Band Were Once Pelted with Bras While Performing: The 'Entire Stage' Was 'Full of Them'

Kip Moore‘s voice makes women’s clothes fall off – kind of.

The country crooner opens up about one of his craziest concert experiences to date during a sit-down with PEOPLE Now, revealing that a Cincinnati audience once began stripping off their undergarments and throwing them onto the stage.

“[We were] doing, ‘Hey Pretty Girl‘ – which was kind of an odd thing during that song, that sweet innocent song – and there was an onslaught of bras that got thrown on the stage,” says Moore. “And before we knew it the whole band was entrenched in an entire stage full of them.”

The 37-year-old says the moment was fueled by his initial reaction to “one or two” bras being pelted at the band, explaining, “I got to laughing, and it was like the whole entire venue started throwing them.”

“It wasn’t because us on stage were so – it just became a funny thing,” Moore shares, adding, “We all just had to stop the song because we were laughing so much.”

So how did the excited concertgoers get their lingerie back after the show? Moore still doesn’t know, as “Hey Pretty Girl” was the last song. “We just left them onstage… I guess they just went home without them.”

Moore also tells PEOPLE Now about his hatred for selfies, revealing that he’s only ever taken one – with his band and family.

“I’m baffled at artists waking up and taking selfies in their bed, I could never,” he says, adding, “But, when I think about my heroes from like Springsteen to Bob Seger, I couldn’t imagine them waking up and taking selfies in their bed. Like it would destroy me if I saw that.”

Moore’s new album, Slowheart, will be released Sept. 8.