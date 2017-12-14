Newlywed Kelsea Ballerini Wants to Have Kids 'One Day' But Will Wait — Because 'I'm 24!'

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are married now, but don’t expect the Nashville couple to expand their family any time soon.

“I’m 24, I’m not in a rush,” Ballerini tells PEOPLE. “It’s something we’re both stoked to do — one day down the track.”

The “Legends” singer and her fellow country crooner, 32, tied the knot Dec. 2 on the beach in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The wedding came at a particularly exciting and stressful time for the bride. The Grammy nominee spent much of 2017 on the road opening for Lady Antebellum, and in November, the star released her sophomore album, Unapologetically.

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini in November 2017 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Watch People Weddings: Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans, available now, on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

“My album is like a chronological story, and it ends with the whole story of meeting him, and then being with him forever,” says Ballerini. “It’s very fitting that we got married and kind of end the story where the record ends it.”

But Ballerini and “Kiss Somebody” singer Evans’ story is just beginning, and the couple say they’re looking forward to “everything.”

For much more on Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini’s wedding, including more exclusive photos, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans featured on PEOPLE cover

“The great thing about both of us is we both wanted to be rock stars. That’s our dream, that’s our goal,” says Ballerini. “When I was younger I was dreaming about touring and stuff, and same with him. So I think it’s just been us making the dream together rather than having it separately and then combining it.”

Ballerini and Evans’s whirlwind romance began in March 2016. They cohosted the CMCs, an Australian country music award show, and sparks flew at the afterparty, where they shared their first kiss. They began dating as soon as they returned to Nashville, and nine months later, on Christmas Day, Evans popped the question.

For more coverage, follow our country magazine on Flipboard.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans on their wedding day Joseph Llanes

“Nine months seems like a short amount of time,” says Evans, but “it was pretty obvious something awesome was happening.”

Now with their wedding behind them, the pair look forward to an increasingly busy 2018, as both have jam-packed tour schedules. But distance won’t get them down.

“When you can do everything you want and then share it with someone,” says Ballerini, “that makes for a full life.”