Kelsea Ballerini will always be Knoxville, Tennessee’s hometown honey!

The 24-year-old country superstar is teaming up with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development for a unique concert experience in her hometown of Knoxville on Oct. 28 as a part of Tennessee Tourism’s Snapchat Concert Series and their ongoing “The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee” campaign.

The “Yeah Boy” singer will perform songs from her highly-anticipated sophomore album Unapologetically (set to be released Nov. 3) in addition to hits from her gold-certified debut album The First Time at her alma mater, Central High School.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Ultimate Jam Session with Taylor Swift: ‘I Was like, on Cloud 900’

“How cool to be able to come home to Knoxville and celebrate this next big moment in my life with you! Central High is such a special place for me. I was in the glee club and got to perform in musicals on the same stage where I sang a song I wrote for the very first time,” Ballerini says in a statement to PEOPLE.

“This city … this high school … really helped shape my life and I can’t wait to share my new songs with you,” she adds.

By following Tennessee’s Snapchat account, fans can claim their free tickets as well as view exclusive content pieces with the Knoxville native following her rise to stardom. She will also share some of her favorite spots around the Knoxville area.

For more information, visit tnvacation.com, follow “Tennessee” on Snapchat and join the conversation using hashtag #MadeinTN on Twitter.