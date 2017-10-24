Kelsea Ballerini Talks Stressful Wedding Details and Teases Her Gown: ‘Simple and Classic’

Kelsea Ballerini may have said that she’s “pretty much done” with wedding planning, but the bride-to-be might have a few last-minute details to worry about.

“I just did an interview, and they asked how many layers my cake was and I didn’t know the answer,” she says in a sit-down with PEOPLE Now. “So I feel like I have a lot more to do than I thought, and I’m a little bit stressed out about it.”

Luckily, she’s mostly just excited to call “Kiss Somebody” singer Morgan Evans her husband.

Ballerini, 24, and her fiancé try not to go more than two weeks without seeing each other despite their busy schedules, but she said that’s not the only secret to their relationship.

“We’re buddies. We crack up together, and we have to be able to talk a lot because we’re not together a lot,” she says. “The two-week rule and just the fact that we genuinely just like each other along with loving each other [are the secrets].”

The singer even consulted Evans, 32, on what to wear on the big day.

“I asked Morgan like, ‘Yo, what do you picture? When you close your eyes, what do you see?’ and he was like, ‘I want you to be in something that you want to be in, not artist you wants to be in,’ ” she explains. “It’s not super sparkly, it’s not over-the-top. That’s the kind of stuff I love when I’m doing the CMAs or whatever, so it’s really simple and classic.”

This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:01pm PST

On Christmas Day 2016, Ballerini announced she was engaged to Evans.

“On March 12th I met and hosted an awards show with @morganevansmusic…” Ballerini wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the couple’s onstage banter at Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards earlier this year.

“This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS”

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini on Las Vegas Mass Shooting: ‘There’s Nothing More Powerful Than [People] Singing Together’

Ballerini’s sophomore album, Unapologetically, will be released Nov. 3.