Kelsea Ballerini Is ‘Pretty Much Done’ Wedding Planning

Kelsea Ballerini is ready to head down the aisle, but she and her fiancé, Morgan Evans, have a few things to accomplish before tying the knot.

“We’re getting close,” she told PEOPLE Saturday of the nuptials. “He has as single [“Kiss Somebody”] to put out. I have an album [Unapologetically] to put out beforehand, so we’re both very busy, but I think we’re pretty much done. I have the dress. We have the place. We have the plane ticket. We’re ready to go.”

he's in the busiest season of his life, and he still makes time to fly across the country to kiss me on top of a Ferris wheel. he loves me so well. #dibsdibsdibsdibsdibsdibsdibs A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Haven't been in Nashville for a few weeks but the last couple of days Dallas and Oklahoma City felt like Home … A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

While many stress and stress over the wedding, Ballerini, 24, said it was pretty much smooth sailing for her.

“The dress was the easy part. Everything has been easy,” she said, revealing little else about what she’ll wear. “I get to marry him.”

Last week, she even celebrated that rite of passage: Her bachelorette party, which she did in Las Vegas.

On Saturday afternoon, she was back in Sin City, this time performing at iHeartRadio Music Festival Village. With her beau attending and watching from backstage, Ballerini whipped through a four-song set that included her newest single “Legends.”

“I feel like it’s been a chameleon song. Different people hear it different ways. Some people hear it as a breakup song,” she said of the single. “Some people hear it as a lost kind of song. Some people hear it as a love song. For me, it’s a love song, and it’s about a love that doesn’t necessarily have to end, and one that you’re just reflecting on knowing that it’s going to be important.”

The music video for the song is rather intense, as it portrays a fatal car crash. That, she says, was always in her mind.

“When I first wrote it two years ago, I always envisioned a car wreck for the video,” she said. “The video is very sad and dramatic and intense, but it’s always how I pictured it. I never thought of it as a breakup song. I always thought of it as a beautiful love story that ends tragically, and that video really captures that.”