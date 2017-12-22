Exclusive
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans' Wedding Album: All the Photos
The 'Happily Evans After' Wedding
On Dec. 2, 2017 country singers Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans got hitched in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
After spending the morning getting ready separately, the pair met to catch a glimpse of each other's wedding garb at their first look photo shoot.
"She was just telling me she took a long time to figure out what dress to wear, and she was hoping that she picked the right one — and the second I saw, I knew it was the perfect one for sure," Evans says of his bride's Berta wedding gown.
Adds Evans: "I went into the first look fully expecting waterworks from both of us. But it was really just a fun thing; it was no-tears happy. I think that was a good way to start the afternoon, really chill."
Flower Power
The couple also took wedding portraits at their beachside ceremony site at the Esperanza resort, which included gorgeous flower arrangements from Mexican vendor Elena Damy.
Mom of Honor
Ballerini forwent a typical maid of honor and instead tapped her mother, Carla Denham (in a Monique Lhuillier gown from Vow To Be Chic, which also provided the bridesmaids' dresses) to stand by her side on her big day.
Aisle Style
Ballerini rocked a flowing tulle Berta gown with a cleavage-baring lace bodice and a high slit.
The bride made some alterations to accommodate the beach backdrop, “making it even thinner on the bottom, so the wind from the beach could pick it up ... It’s just simple and classic and beautiful.”
The groom and his groomsmen (including his best man, brother Tom Evans) wore tan Joseph Abboud suits.
Here Comes the Bride
A barefoot Ballerini walked down the aisle with her father, Ed Ballerini, as a string group played the bride and groom's favorite love songs.
Ballerini says she "started crying immediately" when she saw Evans at the altar.
As for the groom: “I watched the most beautiful girl in the world get better looking with every step — and then I got to marry her!”
Handwritten Vows
The singer-songwriters, naturally, wrote their own vows.
“Kelsea’s vows were, as you would expect, poetic, sweet — like, mindblowingly good. our officiant was like, ‘Hey, Morgan, beat that!'” says Evans. “I said mine, and I was going to finish with a few lines of the first song I wrote for her [‘Dance with Me’]. I got halfway through them, and she started to lose it, then I started to lose it — so I ended up having to cut it a little bit short!”
The guests probably appreciated the short ceremony: At the altar, the pair never took their eyes off each other, so “we forgot to tell the guests to sit down,” says Ballerini with a laugh, “so they stood the entire ceremony!”
The Bling
After professing their love, the couple exchanged personalized David Yurman rings: a .48ct diamond-encrusted, platinum “Love” band for her, black titanium for him.
Cheers!
As soon as Evans and Ballerini were pronounced husband and wife, they and their 100 guests toasted with a tequila shot.
"It's a little bit different," says Ballerini, "but that's how we started."
A Tequila-Soaked Love Story
Ballerini and Evans met in March 2016 when they cohosted an award show in his native Australia, and sparks flew instantly at the afterparty.
“He was like, ‘Let’s take a shot,'” the “Legends” singer recalls. “I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, ‘Oh…he’s superhot.’ Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes.”
Twenty-one months later, that yes turned into “I do.”
And their ceremony's personalized tequila touch "helped get the party started!" says the bride.
Kiss Somebody
Evans and Ballerini shared their first kiss as husband and wife.
Family Portrait
Immediately following the ceremony, the bride and groom took sunset wedding portraits on the beach.
Accouterments
To complement the beach setting, Ballerini opted for a "rustic vibe" when it came to the décor.
A South-of-the-Border Spread
The newlyweds served an assortment of Mexican fare at their reception. Guests noshed on quesadillas, tacos, ceviche and chips and guacamole from action stations, in addition to grilled rib eye and shrimp.
Let Them Eat Cake
For dessert, the happy couple served a four-tier confection from Cabo Cakery with white, red velvet and carrot flavors.
The First Dance
Ballerini and Evans swayed to Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" during their first dance. The couple acknowledges it's a popular song for such an occasion, but it holds sentimental value to them.
"Soon after we met and we were dating, I had this little balcony at this little apartment that I was in at the time; we were out there having dinner and were like, 'Let's play our favorite love songs,'" recalls Ballerini, who slipped into a Grace Loves Lace dress for the reception.
"For three hours we passed the Bluetooth speaker back and forth and played love songs, and it ended with 'A Thousand Years,' and I think it was kind of our way really early on to be like, 'I think I love you.' But that moment at the end was special so, that's our full circle I guess," she adds.
Rock On
The wedding reception took place on a beautiful rock formation out on the water.
The occasion was particularly meaningful because most of their family — hers from Knoxville, Tennessee, his from New South Wales, Australia — had never met.
When the deejay played AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” their moms “locked eyes, and it was a full-out dance-off,” says Ballerini. “They looked like best friends.”
Getting Down
Ballerini busted a move on the dance floor with her tourmate and friend Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum.
Splashy Send-Off
As the festivities wound down, the bride invited the remaining guests to take an impromptu dip in the pool, calling it “a perfect end to a perfect night.”
Taking the Plunge
Now, as they plunge into married life, the pair say they’re looking forward to “everything."
“When you can do everything you want and then share it with someone," says Ballerini, "that makes for a full life.”