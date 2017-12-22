Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans' Wedding Album: All the Photos

The 'Happily Evans After' Wedding

On Dec. 2, 2017 country singers Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans got hitched in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

After spending the morning getting ready separately, the pair met to catch a glimpse of each other's wedding garb at their first look photo shoot.

"She was just telling me she took a long time to figure out what dress to wear, and she was hoping that she picked the right one — and the second I saw, I knew it was the perfect one for sure," Evans says of his bride's Berta wedding gown.

Adds Evans: "I went into the first look fully expecting waterworks from both of us. But it was really just a fun thing; it was no-tears happy. I think that was a good way to start the afternoon, really chill."