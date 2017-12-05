Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are diving into married life.

The couple shared photographs of their honeymoon on their respective Instagram accounts just two days after their wedding on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ballerini, 24, shared a sweet snap of her and her new husband playing footsies with the caption, “Mr & Mrs. Evans.” In the photo, a small fire burned in a pit dug into the sand with rose petals scattered around it.

Evans also shared a photo of the two sharing a kiss while taking a dip in the pool. “I do,” he wrote in the caption.

On Sunday, the singer shared a couple of tweets expressing her giddiness at being married, writing, “Woke up to the hottest human I’ve ever seen wearing a ring and ate leftover wedding cake for breakfast hello marriage.”

In her second tweet, Ballerini expressed her love for her new husband, writing, “I’m gonna love you forever. Forever and Evans, Amen. @Morgan_Evans.”

The Grammy-nominated singer walked barefoot down the aisle and wore a simple, classic gown with lace details by Berta, while “Kiss Somebody” singer Evans wore a suit by Joseph Abboud. The newlyweds exchanged David Yurman rings with customized messages engraved inside.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple sat down with PEOPLE exclusively to discuss their big day, their life together — and their future.

“With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love. I think that makes for a really full life — when you can do everything that you want, and then share it with someone,” Ballerini said, adding she’s looking forward to “everything” about marriage with Evans.

“In the lead-up to a wedding, you ask a lot of your married friends — especially people that are in similar situations or similar age — ‘Does anything change or is it just the same but a little more awesome?’ Everyone keeps telling us, ‘Ah, it gets better,’” Evans, 32, said. “And so whatever that means, I’m looking forward to that, and it’s gonna be fun.”

Ballerini — whose latest album, Unapologetically, was inspired by her relationship with Evans — added: “It was the sweetest thing ever.”

