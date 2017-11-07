Kelsea Ballerini is unapologetically picking favorites on her new album.

The 24-year-old country star popped by PEOPLE Now to discuss her second studio album Unapologetically, which instantly climbed the charts and sat at No. 1 just nine minutes after its release on iTunes.

my heart in an album sitting at number one nine minutes after release. no words. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Nov 2, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

“The first record, honestly, I was signed as a songwriter for a year — I was 19 — and all of the sudden I had ‘Love Me Like You Mean It’ and it was time to make a record. I was like, ‘Okay, I like these 12 songs, here we go,’ and we put them together,” she says.

“It was something I was so proud of and I still am, but this record is the first intentional album I’ve ever made — from writing the songs knowing they could end up on a record to conceptualizing it to all of that,” the “Yeah Boy” singer continues about her latest project.

And if Ballerini had to call dibs on her favorites, she wouldn’t be able to choose just one.

“I have two,” she says. “I love all of them, but I have two — one’s called ‘In Between’ and one’s called ‘Miss Me More.'”

In fact, “Miss Me More” has another fan, Ballerini’s fiancé Morgan Evans, who refers to the tune as an “Atomic Sass Bomb.”

“I’m calm 80 percent of the time and then 20 percent atomic sass bomb,” she jokes.

On top of her newly-released album, Ballerini is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards alongside some of country music’s greatest icons, like Reba McEntire, who has won six CMA Awards of her 50 nominations. Ballerini and McEntire are set to take the stage for a collaborative performance. The CMAs air live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m.