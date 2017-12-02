Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Are Married! See the Country Stars' Wedding Photo

He called “Dibs” — and she said “Yeah Boy”!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are married, their reps confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

The country music stars tied the knot in an intimate oceanside ceremony Saturday evening, exchanging vows in front of family and friends on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Grammy-nominated singer walked barefoot down the aisle and wore a simple, classic gown with lace details by Berta, while “Kiss Somebody” singer Evans wore a suit by Joseph Abboud. The newlyweds exchanged David Yurman rings with customized messages engraved inside.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple sat down with PEOPLE exclusively to discuss their big day, their life together — and their future.

“With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love. I think that makes for a really full life — when you can do everything that you want, and then share it with someone,” says Ballerini, 24, who said she’s looking forward to “everything” about marriage with Evans.

“In the lead-up to a wedding, you ask a lot of your married friends — especially people that are in similar situations or similar age — ‘Does anything change or is it just the same but a little more awesome?’ Everyone keeps telling us, ‘Ah, it gets better,'” says Evans, 32. “And so whatever that means, I’m looking forward to that, and it’s gonna be fun.”

The couple’s whirlwind romance began in March of 2016, when Ballerini, who grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, first met Evans in his native Australia when they cohosted the CMC Awards, a country music awards show. Sparks flew during the show and at an afterparty, and they began dating soon after they returned to Nashville; nine months later, on Christmas Day, Evans popped the question with a custom engagement ring over pancakes in their kitchen.

“It was a special moment,” Evans says of the proposal. “It was just right.”

Ballerini — whose latest album, Unapologetically, was inspired by her relationship with Evans — adds: “It was the sweetest thing ever.”

