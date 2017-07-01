Kelsea Ballerini Depicts Life, Love and Loss in Heartbreaking New Music Video for 'Legends'

For those missing This Is Us, look no further than Kelsea Ballerini’s new music video for “Legends” — because it’s definitely a tearjerker.

Filmed in Big Sur, California, the country sweetheart released the cinematic visual on Thursday which begins at the scene of a car crash and shows glimpses of a couple’s relationship from the time they first meet through the birth of their first child, and everything in between.

There’s a tragic twist that takes place during their son’s seventh birthday, but the video ends on a heartfelt note by keeping with the song’s message of hope.

Earlier this month, Ballerini, 23, graced the 2017 CMT Awards’ outdoor stage to debut “Legends,” which is the first single off of her forthcoming sophomore album.

“‘Legends’ is one of the first songs I wrote for the record and every time I’ve listened to it, I find a different meaning,” Ballerini previously shared about the single. “It brings me back to the heartbreak I wrote it from, it makes me think of my fans and the journey we’ve shared, and now I sing it from the perspective of a legendary love story.”

Ballerini will soon be creating a legendary love story of her very own as she’s engaged to fiancé Morgan Evans, an Australian musician, and says that they have plans to wed “this year.”