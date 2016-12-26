He called dibs!

Kelsea Ballerini is engaged to Australian musician Morgan Evans, the country star announced on social media on Christmas night.

“On March 12th I met and hosted an awards show with @morganevansmusic…” Ballerini, 23, wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the couple’s onstage banter at Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards earlier this year.

“This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS”

The “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer added on Twitter, “I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. My heart is bursting from loving this human so much. Luckiest girl in the world.”

“When you know, you know … she’s perfect. #ultimatedibs,” Evans, 31, captioned his own post.

The engagement caps off a successful year for Ballerini, both personally and professionally. After her debut single hit No. 1 on the country charts, followups “Dibs” and “Peter Pan” did as well, making her the first solo female country artist to have three consecutive No. 1s off her debut album since Wynonna Judd in 1992.

Having been nominated for Best New Artist at the 50th Annual CMA Awards, Ballerini — who just wrapped her first headlining tour — is now up for the same prize at the Grammys, to be held Feb. 12 in Los Angeles.