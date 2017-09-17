Kelsea Ballerini’s Las Vegas Bachelorette Weekend Included a Very Special Meet and Greet with Jennifer Lopez

Kelsea Ballerini had a lot to do over her bachelorette weekend, but the country singer made sure to leave some time to take a selfie with Jennifer Lopez.

Ballerini, 24, kicked off the weekend by flying to Las Vegas with some of her closest friends by her side.

Wearing a “Feyoncé” top Ballerini posted a video from the trip where she payed homage to Kristen Wiig’s character in Bridesmaides.

“I’m ready to party with the best of ‘em,” she said in her best Wiig impression, which she captioned with her special bachelorette hashtag: #KBMETHERMATE.

#KBMETHERMATE // @madiimoore @wraymes @goodmegan @kgbolton44 @janicolaisen @gracieblack @christinaa1811 @katemroeder A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

After they landed, Ballerini and her friends went to check out Lopez’s Planet Hollywood show. But not before they got some pictures with the iconic singer.

“Don’t be fooled by the rock(s) that I got,” Ballerini captioned her selfie with Lopez.

don't be fooled by the rock(s) that I got. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

She also shared a goofy group photo featuring Lopez and all of her friends.

🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒🆒 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

And to cap it all off, Ballerini posted a picture that was just of her and her girls.

Wearing matching “Bride Squad” bathing suits, Ballerini cheekily captioned the photo, “friends that have matching wedgies together stay together.”

friends that have matching wedgies together stay together. 🙈 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

On Christmas Day 2016, Ballerini, 25, announced she was engaged to Australian country singer Morgan Evans.

“On March 12th I met and hosted an awards show with @morganevansmusic…” Ballerini wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the couple’s onstage banter at Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards earlier this year.

“This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS”

This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:01pm PST

The “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer added on Twitter, “I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. My heart is bursting from loving this human so much. Luckiest girl in the world.”

I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. my heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world. pic.twitter.com/GRtwTDwSys — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 26, 2016

In January Ballerini told PEOPLE she hadn’t started planning the wedding yet — not even to pick the date.

“This year’s so hectic with music that, I don’t know, I don’t think it’ll be a big priority for us quite yet,” Ballerini said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Ultimate Jam Session with Taylor Swift: ‘I Was like, on Cloud 900’

But in July, the bride-to-be told PEOPLE she’d not only picked a date, but she’d also said yes to the dress.

“My momma and closest friends surprised me with a fitting, and I said yes to the dress with the other loves of my life,” Ballerini added.