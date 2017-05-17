Cheering on the Nashville Predators is a family affair.

Keith Urban sang the National Anthem at the Predators’ playoff game Tuesday night as his wife, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, cheered from the stands.

The country music singer took to the ice in a Predators jersey with the No. 17 and his last name on the back before giving a rousing performance.

Urban, 49, shared a video on Twitter with Kidman, also 49, by his side.

“I’ve lived in America for almost 25 years, and I’ve never been asked to sing the National Anthem, until tonight. So, it’s a huge honor. Thank you, Preds. God Bless!” he said.

Kidman wore a yellow Predators T-shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt. She was all smiles as she supported her husband of 11 years.

Urban joins his tour mate and fellow country music singer Carrie Underwood in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Predators game. Underwood surprised the team and fans when she performed for them in April.

Underwood, 34, prepped for the big game in true superfan-fashion by decorating her nails and toenails in the colors of the Nashville Predators.

Mike Fisher, Underwood’s husband, is captain of the Nashville NHL team, and she sported his #12 jersey.