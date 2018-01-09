Music City Wedding! CMT's Katie Cook Marries Adam Shoenfeld in Downtown Nashville

Katie Cook is a married woman!

The CMT host wed musician and producer Adam Shoenfeld on Dec. 17, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. The couple exchanged vows in front of 300 guests on the top floor of the FGL House in downtown Nashville with a Winter Wonderland theme for their celebration.

The couple’s children from previous relationships all had special roles in the wedding. All three stood on stage through the ceremony, and Cook’s 11-year-old daughter Daisy Rocket and Shoenfeld’s 11-year-old son Hawke acted as ring bearers. At the reception, the guitarist’s 14-year-old daughter Sophia sang and played “At Last” on piano for the newlywed’s first dance, bringing the room to tears.

Katie Cook and Adam Shoenfeld Glen Rose

The ceremony was planned by Cook’s dear friend Laura Lacey, with décor by Vance Nichols. All food, including vegan and vegetarian options, was catered by FGL House, and Cook and Shoenfeld cut into a delicious Rachel Made My Cakes confection following the dinner. As a parting gift, Cook and Shoenfeld gave all 300 guests a Nashville-inspired gift bag that included a bottle of their favorite spirit, Big Machine Vodka, Goo-Goo clusters candy bars, and a CD featuring two songs from their musical duo, SunKat.

Katie Cook and Adam Shoenfeld Glen Rose

Before heading off to their honeymoon in Antigua, the couple was offered unexpected congratulations by Nashville mayor Megan Barry, who was driving by as they left the reception. Cook — who wore a dress by Vera Wang — and Shoenfeld then made off in Waylon Jennings’ ’60s Cadillac limo provided by Matchless Transportation.

The couple, who plan to release a full-length album later this year, are excited to blend their families into one.

“Adam makes my life better in every possible way; he always has my back and is my biggest supporter. I am extremely proud to be by his side,” Cook tells PEOPLE. “He is a loving stepfather to my Daisy and my whole family adores him. My stepchildren, Sophia and Hawke, are so lovely and talented; my heart is full when we are all together.”

Katie Cook and Adam Shoenfeld with their cake by Rachel Made My Cake Glen Rose

She adds, “If the future is anything like the last three years, it’s going to be magical.”

Shoenfeld, who has toured with Tim McGraw, says he found his “soul mate” even though they found each other later in life.

“Our forties and fifties are going to make our twenties and thirties look boring!” he shares. “I know that the rest of our life together is going to be an adventure. It’s on.”