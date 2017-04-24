Kane Brown is engaged!

The “Thunder in the Rain” singer announced the big news during a show in Philadelphia on April 18, and a Twitter user shared the sweet reveal on social media.

“It’s hard to do this job — you know, there’s girls involved — you’ve got to stay out of trouble, it’s really hard,” Brown, 23, said in the video.

“Some people found out on Instagram today and I had to delete this video,” he continued. “I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia two days ago. This is my first time making this announcement, but we’re in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement, so thank you Philadelphia.”

I know a girl she puts the color in my world 🌎 A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

This past year I know a lot of good has been going on for me but I've been in a dark place always being gone. But this girl puts the light back in my life. If you are a true fan u won't be mad, u will just accept that I'm happy, and I found my goofy other half. ❤️ A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

In January, Brown opened up about about his fiancée, singer Katelyn Jae, in a note posted across his social media accounts.

“I know a lot has been going good for me this past year, but being away from my family and friends it’s been tough,” he wrote. “Luckily I found my other half. I know a lot of people might get mad I’m in a relationship but if you’re a true fan you won’t. She keeps me sane, she keeps me happy she’s my girl. ❤️ God Bless.”