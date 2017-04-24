Kane Brown is engaged!
The “Thunder in the Rain” singer announced the big news during a show in Philadelphia on April 18, and a Twitter user shared the sweet reveal on social media.
“It’s hard to do this job — you know, there’s girls involved — you’ve got to stay out of trouble, it’s really hard,” Brown, 23, said in the video.
“Some people found out on Instagram today and I had to delete this video,” he continued. “I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia two days ago. This is my first time making this announcement, but we’re in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement, so thank you Philadelphia.”
In January, Brown opened up about about his fiancée, singer Katelyn Jae, in a note posted across his social media accounts.
“I know a lot has been going good for me this past year, but being away from my family and friends it’s been tough,” he wrote. “Luckily I found my other half. I know a lot of people might get mad I’m in a relationship but if you’re a true fan you won’t. She keeps me sane, she keeps me happy she’s my girl. ❤️ God Bless.”