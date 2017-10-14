They’re Married! Kacey Musgraves Weds Ruston Kelly in Tennessee Ceremony

Kacey Musgraves followed her arrow – right down the aisle!

The country singer, 29, married fiancé Ruston Kelly on Saturday evening in Tennessee, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Ahead of the wedding Musgraves teased the celebration on Twitter, writing “Today,” followed by a bride emoji and hearts. Meanwhile Kelly wrote, “Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union.”

The musicians were first linked together in 2016, and got engaged last Christmas Eve. Musgraves broke the exciting engagement news on Instagram, writing, “I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!!”

“Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home,” Musgraves added alongside a photo of her ring in front of the Christmas tree. “In the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. I finally know what everyone means when they say, ‘You just know.’ ”

The “Black Magic” singer also shared the engagement news in his own Instagram photo showing Musgraves’ ring: “I have never met a more incredible partner and woman. Last night I became the luckiest, proudest and happiest man ever. I asked the brightest light in my life to marry me.”

The happy couple packed on the PDA the following Valentine’s Day, celebrating their engagement by wearing matching green gingham outfits.

“Every day is Valentine’s Day with you,” Musgraves wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself and Kelly kissing. “I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend! Your love can get me through anything.”

Sharing the same grateful sentiment, Kelly wrote: “Valentine’s Day sucks unless you have the right one. Aside from the chocolate and roses and other saccharine elements of this holiday, it’s really just a day to reflect gratitude for the great love in your life.”

In July, Musgraves celebrated her bachelorette party with “fanny packs / fireworks / drinking games / dollywood / bedazzled bandanas / bubbles / cookies / candle making / rainbows / roller coasters [that nearly made me have a stroke] and the best woman on Earth nestled in a cabin in the mountains celebrating me finding the love of my life,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a montage of photos and videos from the festivities.

Most recently, the pair celebrated their wedding shower just weeks before the big day.