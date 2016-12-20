You may be a fan of the iconic Chipmunk rendition of “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” but Kacey Musgraves knows that her impression “would’ve gotten shot down.”

Enter the eclectic and flavorful version now available on the Grammy-award winner’s debut holiday album, A Very Kacey Christmas.

“‘Christmas Don’t Be Late’ was a really fun one that I knew I had to include,” Musgraves explained in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video. “It’s been one that I’ve always remembered, hearing these little annoying but really catchy Chipmunk voices since I was a kid. I thought it would be really cool to almost adapt that into a barbershop sound with the three vocals that are really hot and really together.”

Musgraves performed the playful track last week on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, and while her version skips the infamous sped-up voices, it still offers that excited, anxious feeling associated with the Christmas season. The track was originally written and recorded by David Seville in the 1950s and subsequently took on a life of its own when animated characters Alvin, Simon and Theodore had their way with the song.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram earlier this year to share a sneak peek of a studio session to record the family-friendly album.

“It might be June but we’re gettin’ festive! Be expecting a very special Christmas record for all you little elves comin’ out just in time to stuff your stockings! Put it on your lists! That’s all for now!” she wrote.

Can’t get enough of Musgraves and her holiday spirit? Check out this quirky rapid fire video where the Texas native reveals everything from her preference in colored or clear Christmas lights, to her favorite seasonal flick (Bad Santa, anyone?).

The A Very Kacey Christmas tour continued over the weekend in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Musgraves is also set to play the Grand Ole Opry House on New Year’s Eve with fellow country singers John Prine and Jason Isbell.