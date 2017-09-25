WATCH: Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton Rock the Pilgrimage Music Festival Together

Fans certainly received their money’s worth at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Saturday night. While a headlining performance from Justin Timberlake had enough star power to stand on its own, an added boost from country singer Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, added a whole new element to the mix.

In a three-song set, Stapleton and Timberlake performed “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Fire Away,” and “Sometimes I Cry” for thousands of concertgoers at the two-night event in Franklin, Tennessee.

“This man and this woman have inspired me so much since I met them,” Timberlake said before bringing the married couple and singing partners on stage together.

Stapleton captured their chemistry in a photo he posted to Instagram after the show. “Always a pleasure @justintimberlake, thanks for having us,” wrote the country singer-songwriter.

Always a pleasure @justintimberlake, thanks for having us. 📷 by @andybarron A post shared by Chris Stapleton (@chrisstapleton) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

The duo previously joined forces at the 2015 CMA Awards, where they performed Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” for the first time and also showcased Timberlake’s “Drink You Away.”

Fortunately for fans of the collaborators, it appears this isn’t their last jam session. “I think we should make a deal. Every time either one of us plays Tennessee, the other one is there,” Timberlake said at the festival Saturday.

Watch the two superstars perform at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in the videos above and below.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com