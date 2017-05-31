American Idol Alum Josh Gracin Marries Katie Weir in Nashville Ceremony – All About Their 'Fine Art-Style Wedding'

There’s nothin’ like them.

American Idol alum Josh Gracin has married his partner of over two years, Katie Weir.

The couple – who started dating in January 2015 before getting engaged that fall – tied the knot on May 6 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gracin, 36, exclusively tells PEOPLE of his nuptials with Weir, a 26-year-old PR coordinator and graphic designer, “We got married at a place called Green Door Gourmet, close to downtown Nashville. It’s a great venue that had both the rustic look that I like, and the more contemporary vibe that Katie likes.”

“She wanted a fine art-style wedding so we decorated the barn with a chandelier, silver decor, white flowers and white linens,” the country star explains.

The singer – whose new single, “Nothin’ Like Us,” is garnering major spins on Spotify – tells PEOPLE that finding Weir was fate.

“We met while she was working through college at Tin Roof in Nashville,” he says. “We got to talking and realized we had a lot in common so I asked her on a date.”

He adds, “Our motto is that there are no accidents, only reasons. How we found each other and fell in love is the reason we believe and live by that.”