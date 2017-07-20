Josh Abbott Is Engaged — But His Newborn Daughter Is the One Who Popped the Question

Josh Abbott has another reason to celebrate!

The Josh Abbott Band frontman is engaged to Taylor Parnell — and the couple’s 11-week-old daughter is the one who popped the question.

The first-time father — who welcomed Emery Farryn with Parnell in May — dressed up their baby girl in an adorable pink onesie that read, “Mommy will you marry Daddy?” and placed a gorgeous ring next to their daughter, Abbott revealed in a series of snaps posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“She said, ‘Yes!’ ” Abbott, who celebrated his 37th birthday on the day of his big announcement, tweeted, adding a red heart. Along with two photos of Emery serving as her daddy’s wing woman, he also attached one of the newly engaged pair looking happier than ever.

Parnell, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday, couldn’t contain her excitement and announced the big news on her Instagram two hours prior to Abbott’s tweet.

“Yes! I get to marry my bestie,” she captioned a series of photos from their engagement, including one of her holding Emery in the proposal onesie and one alongside their families. “Is it time to head to Cabo??”

Parnell also included “#happybirthdayjoshua” at the end of her post.

The Josh Abbott Band officially wraps up their Live It While You Got It Tour on July 30 in Mountain Home, Idaho.