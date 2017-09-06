Jo Dee Messina Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Jo Dee Messina has been diagnosed with cancer, the country star announced on Wednesday.

The “Bye-Bye” singer plans to “begin cancer treatment this fall,” forcing her to cancel her concerts after Oct. 7, according to a statement on her website. The post suggests that four upcoming dates — including her next show, scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Washington County Fair in Abingdon, Virginia — will go on as planned.

Though Messina, 47, does not yet have a specific treatment plan, she is “working closely with a team to explore all options.”

“Over the years, Jo Dee has built a close relationship with her fans, so those of us at Team JDM wanted to be the first to let you know that she was recently diagnosed with cancer,” begins the emotional statement. “It has been a trying summer, but her heart has been filled with gratitude for the many opportunities she has had to see God’s hand at work.”

Messina’s team goes on to note her religious beliefs, saying she “feels blessed to be surrounded by the love of God — a love that has brought her the inner peace.”

That message will be evident in Messina’s upcoming music, according to producer Seth Mosley, who worked with her on a new song called “Here” following her cancer diagnosis. “It was one of the most powerful moments I’ve had in my entire studio career,” Mosley told Messina’s team, according to the post. “To see Jo Dee singing ‘there’s no pain, there’s no fear, here’ through the cancer and the chaos that she is walking through…God is going to use her and her story to intercept people in their pain and remind them that He is near.”

Messina’s team concludes the note with a promise to “continue to keep fans updated on Jo Dee’s journey” and notes that they “appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers, and support she has already received.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com