‘Mean Tweets’ Goes Country with Chris Stapleton, Jana Kramer, Zac Brown Band and More

Country music’s biggest stars are in the hot seat.

Jimmy Kimmel Live will air an all-new “mean tweets” segment on Wednesday night just in time for the 51st Annual CMA Awards.

Zac Brown Band, Jana Kramer and Chris Stapleton are just a handful of stars who sat down to read negative comments about themselves on social media.

Rather than let the trolls ruin their day, however, the singers giggled at the negative feedback.

“The Zac Brown Band is on three radio stations at the same time…as you can imagine this is the worst day of my life. #H8Them,” wrote one Twitter user about the band.

Hating on radio hits appears to be a theme in the third edition of the popular segment.

“Would rather live a music-less life than hear Jana Kramer on the radio,” wrote one Twitter user. In response, Kramer smiled and simply said “awesome.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.