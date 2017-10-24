At age 19, Jessie James Decker was just too young to know she’d be topping the Billboard country charts one day.

The country singer-songwriter, 29, sat down with PEOPLE Now to reveal all the details about her second LP, called Southern Girl, City Lights, which she says is a “full-circle” project packed with power ballads, mushy love songs and even a breakup song about an ex.

“What’s special is that it’s been 10 years since I’ve had a full-length album come out — in stores, like a physical copy,” she says about the lull she’s had in her music career since releasing her self-titled debut album Jessie James in 2009. “Last time it came out I was 19, I think, so, for me, it’s like ‘Wow, it’s crazy it’s come full-circle.'”

Don't forget new album is out!!! If you get it at target you get an extra song "flip my hair" A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

“My life has changed tremendously since that,” she continues. “I was like this running-all-over-the-place 19 or 20-year-old girl and was single, of course, and just didn’t really know who I was, but I still loved music so much, and I think of this young woman… I’ve got two children, another on the way and an amazing husband and I just feel like all of those inspirations and just being so grateful was poured into this album and I’m just so proud of it.”

Now, happily married to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker with two children Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 3, and Eric Thomas II, 2, and another baby on the way, Decker says she’s proud of the songstress she’s become over the years.

Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️ A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

“I’m still the same musician and still the same sound, but you hear the progression and just how much things have changed for me, and I’m just so grateful,” she says.

While Decker’s favorite song “changes every day,” she said her track “Another Dumb Love Song” is currently at the top of her list and one “I can’t get that one out of my head” — and there’s a lot of mystery behind it.

“It’s a really, really great song and it’s actually a true song, so I really like putting out music that actually means something that’s like lyrics from a diary, and so that one’s actually true about an ex,” she says. “People don’t really know me for having anybody but Eric in my life, so they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, who’s that one about?'”

Love watching him do this thang A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

“[I was] around the Disney crew touring with the Jonas Brothers, [but] I was in a relationship and so it’s taken me a long time because I had forgotten about the guy, but sometimes you just have to pull in those inspirations because no one wants to hear an entire album full of how much I love Eric, so I had to pull from something,” she says.

Southern Girl, City Lights is available for purchase and download now.