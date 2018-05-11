Jessie James Decker‘s younger brother is thankful he was able to walk away from a recent car accident.

Several days ago, John James, was driving to the gym after a trip to a UV sauna in his hometown of Nashville, when he “all of a sudden” he had what he believes was a seizure, according to E! News.

The 23-year-old subsequently lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll, reports the outlet. The car was completely destroyed.

“The only way I can describe it is that I was screaming in my own head but couldn’t control my body,” James, who first spoke about the accident on his Instagram story, told E! News. “I remember thinking there was nothing I could do.”

“I was conscious, but it was the smallest amount of consciousness I can describe,” he explained. “I had no idea what was happening. One minute I felt super healthy and on top of the world and the next my car was totaled.”

Jessie James Decker and John James Michael Loccisano/Getty; Instagram

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

John said he doesn’t “have a history” of having seizures and the scary incident was “the last thing [he] expected” to happen to him as he is very fit and owns a health and fitness company.

After the accident, John was taken to a nearby hospital for testing. Naturally, the whole family was “freaking out” once they heard, said John, adding that his fiancée, Ali, and older sister Sydney Rae, rushed to be by his side, according to E! News.

Looking back on the accident, John says he feels “lucky to be alive.”

Jessie—who just welcomed her third child, son Forrest Bradley Decker, with husband Eric Decker in April—has yet to publicly comment on her brother’s accident.

Last October, the country pop singer, who stars in the E! reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On with her hubby, told PEOPLE that while she came from a larger family, Eric didn’t—and she wanted him to have that experience he craved.

RELATED: Eric and Jessie James Decker Welcome Son Forrest Bradley

“I just felt and feel so fulfilled with our two I didn’t really think about it — like, I’m not longing for another child,” explained Jessie, who is also mom to daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 4, and son, Eric Thomas II “Bubby” 2 1/2. “I just feel like we’ve got it going on with Vivi and Bubby.”

She continued: “But I think because I came from a family of three siblings, I know what that’s like, and it was great, and Eric came from a family of just him and his sister. He wants to experience that whole big family process, so I’m not gonna take that away from him.”